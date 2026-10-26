A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Becky O A's avatar
Becky O A
17h

I am never disappointed in your reporting or writing. Christian Nationalism is the serpent in the tree whispering to humankind, you can be like God. Thank you for this story. My prayers are with the people of Kansas that they can filter out this misinterpretation and find the word of grace Jesus has for all people. (Would Jesus sue the women for the care they received if they didn't have the "mite"? I think not)

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Candace Adams's avatar
Candace Adams
2h

Wow!!! Are we going back to the dark ages??!!?? NO!!! Just NO!!!

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