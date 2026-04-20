A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Cheryl Gosa's avatar
Cheryl Gosa
3h

I shared your scripture-tagged Hegseth prayer from the previous prayer meeting on my Substack article on Thoughts From a Lifelong Georgian. “Going to the (Pentagon) Chapel.” I did attribute to Brian. My SubStack is a combination of personal reflection and theological reflection on politics. I am an ordained Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister.

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W B Tichenor's avatar
W B Tichenor
3h

Brian & Jeremy: As always a great piece on a timely topic. I have enjoyed all of the television coverage by those in the media, most of whom couldn't find the book of Ezekiel, and would have to go to the listing of the books in the front of Bibles to locate the page for it. As an old, former Southern Baptist "Bible Driller", I have still retained most all of my knowledge of where the books of the OT (Tanakh) and the NT (Christian Texts) are located in order. More importantly, what all of the coverage has missed is the other big fool, super idiot, that Hegseth is when it comes to his understanding of the Bible. In Bible Study - Context, Context, Context - it is a pathetic attempt at scholarship when anyone like the Secretary of Defense yanks a text or part of a text out of its context and attempts to devise a general theological principle. The Context of Ezekiel 25:15-17 is the God of the Children of Israel pronouncing His judgemetn upon the Philistines and Cherethites. It has absolutely nothing, like all of the rest of the Tanakh, to do with the United States of America waging war against Iran or any other country. This is the simple fact!!! I understand that Christian Nationalists can only read the Hebrew Scriptures through the distorted, perverted, and illogical lens of Christian Nationalism. However, it would have been good if some folks with a national platform and the correct understanding of the truth of Ezekiel 25:17 had provided a simple exegesis of the text. Keep Up Your Good Work addressing the dangerous idiots in our land!!

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