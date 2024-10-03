Trump Invokes Patron Saint of Far-Right Catholics
On Sunday (Sept. 29), former President Donald Trump interrupted his social media stream of attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris and immigrants to post a Catholic prayer. Along with a picture of Saint Michael the Archangel with a sword drawn while standing on Satan, Trump posted the “Prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel” that Pope Leo XIII added in 1…
