Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. This week, we published a look at the misuse of a Beatitude of Jesus and a report on heretical comments at a Christian Nationalist event.

This week’s episode features a conversation between Brian Kaylor, Angela Denker, and Beau Underwood on ICE, clergy advocacy, and a church protest in Minnesota. Listen to the audio version here (or wherever you listen to podcasts) or watch the video version here.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been clear since the protest at a Southern Baptist church where an ICE official serves as a pastor: “Make no mistake, under President Trump’s leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely.”

Despite her bluster and the arrests of some protesters and journalists, her claims about the sanctity of churches and the right to worship freely and safely might come as a surprise to some Christians. Like a United Methodist congregation in Los Angeles.

“Our beloved church was desecrated by immigration agents who entered our property wearing masks and carrying weapons,” the church wrote on Facebook afterward. “Despite being asked not to enter, they did not respect our request and forced their way in. They ran throughout the church property among families, children, and elderly people while we were serving our food ministry, among other ministries that we were forced to stop. This tragedy caused significant trauma to members of our church and to the broader community. This was a violation of our sacred right to worship and serve our Lord Jesus Christ freely and safely.”

That recent incident is not an isolated one. One of Trump’s first acts in office last year was to rescind the rule preventing warrantless immigration raids at houses of worship, which has led to several incidents (including some disrupting worship).

Additionally, many people are not attending church because they do not think they can do so freely and safely. Obra Hispana, the national Hispanic ministry of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), announced over the weekend that it would cancel its biennial assembly that was to occur this summer in Indianapolis.

“Due to the current immigration crisis in the United States and the unjust and aggressive enforcement practices that have disproportionately targeted Hispanic, Latino, and immigrant communities, travel has become unsafe for a significant portion of our congregations,” the ministry explained. “Fear, persecution, violence, and, in many cases, the loss of life have created conditions in which we cannot responsibly ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of our people.”

Worship freely and safely? Maybe if you’re a White evangelical who supports Trump. But otherwise, your church or ministry might find itself disrupted by the federal government.

Other News of Note

Andrew Schneider of Houston Public Media wrote about divergent Christian responses to Texas legislation pushing prayer time in public schools.

The Tennessee House Education Committee passed a bill to require public schools post a highly edited version of the Ten Commandments, while a similar bill in Indiana died for this legislative session. Similar legislation has passed in other states (but has been blocked so far by courts).

The Alabama House Education Policy Committee passed a bill to push “chaplains” in public schools, following legislation that’s been passed in other states.

Hemant Mehta wrote about The Satanic Temple suing so they can fly their flag outside City Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, because officials previously flew the Christian flag (after a lawsuit from a Christian Nationalist).

“It’s one thing to talk about being against the empire, and then it’s another thing to actually do it. … I want the church to lean into its moral authority and be OK with going against empire.” —Joanna Arellano-Gonzalez, director of training and formation at the Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership, in a U.S. Catholic article about Christians protesting outside an ICE facility in Illinois.

Lauren Jackson of the New York Times wrote about how clergy in Minnesota are protesting ICE and assisting immigrants.

An American Baptist Church in Rochester, New York, found itself embroiled in a local controversy because of a message on its sign: “Do Justice, Love Kindness, Abolish ICE.”

NPR’s All Things Considered spoke with two pastors in Memphis, Tennessee, supporting Afghan refugees.

Thomas Clouse of the Spokesman-Review reported on a Presbyterian church assisting Haitians in the community.

Daniel Silliman of The Roys Report wrote about a finding in the Epstein Files showing sex offender Jeffrey Epstein recommended someone read Christian psychologist James Dobson.

Controversy erupted in Italy after an artist painted the face of an angel in a Catholic basilica in Rome to resemble Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. After drawing crowds, the angel’s head has been covered up.

Congregants worship at the First Haitian Evangelical Church of Springfield, Ohio, on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, amid concerns the community will be targeted by the Department of Homeland Security. (Luis Andres Henao/ Associated Press )

