by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

There are two stories I’ve thought about in contrast with each other this week. The first was the Southern Baptist pastor in St. Paul, Minnesota, who is also the acting field director for the St. Paul ICE office. Later, I saw an article about a Minneapolis sex shop that pushed aside their adult toys and other products so volunteers can use the space to organize needs to help immigrants and other vulnerable people in the community.

“We are raising funds and supplies for families that are stuck at home because they’re scared of the ICE presence in the city or their kids are out of school because the schools are closed down,” a representative from the shop explained. “We’re just trying to make sure that everybody’s fed, every baby has a diaper on them that’s clean, and has baby formula. That’s all we’re trying to do.”

A pastor is a leader of the militarized force terrorizing his community. A sex shop has transformed itself to help serve its neighbors. The words of Jesus to the religious leaders are fulfilled.

“Truly I tell you, the tax collectors and the prostitutes are going into the kingdom of God ahead of you.”

“Jesus understood what it meant to live under an occupying force — in his case, the Roman Empire. He understood the helplessness. He understood the stakes, and yet he persisted in showing us, before ultimately dying from the violence, that another way — a way of love — is possible.” —Rev. Annie Taylor and Rev. Dan Johnson, two ministers at Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis, writing in the Minnesota Reformer about standing with their immigrant congregants and neighbors.

Ruth Graham and Vincent Alban of the New York Times profiled a Trumpian pastor in Alabama who is enjoying White House access.

The North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists is raising concerns about a Heritage Foundation proposal that local and state governments set aside Sunday as a “uniform day of rest.”

The prime minister of the Pacific Ocean island nation of Samoa wants to ban all non-Christian religions.

The Progressive National Baptist Convention, which was the denominational home of Martin Luther King Jr., named a new general secretary to lead the body.

Protesters stand outside Greg Laurie’s Harvest Church in Riverside, California, as Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA hold an event inside on Jan. 21, 2026. (Brandon Pollard/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy)

