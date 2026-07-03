Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. In addition to a report on an odd faith metaphor used by the vice president that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a look at a problematic Christian Nationalist Sunday service at a Texas megachurch.

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by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Ahead of the Fourth of July, Interfaith Alliance and Protect Democracy United released a new TV ad this week celebrating past and present faith-based activism. It’s the latest in the “Choose Love, Not ICE” campaign. The ad starts with scenes of abolitionists, the civil rights movement, anti-Apartheid protests, and more. It then highlights clergy over the past several months in the streets standing against ICE violence.

“The Trump administration is invoking Christian Nationalist myths about America’s founding to justify cruel and authoritarian abuses of power,” said Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, president and CEO of Interfaith Alliance. “But throughout American history, people of faith have been at the center of many of our nation’s defining struggles for social justice and civil rights. As we mark America’s 250th anniversary, we’re making absolutely clear that religion continues to be a powerful force to defend and expand our democracy — and a counterweight to the authoritarian abuses of ICE and the Trump administration. The ‘Choose Love, Not ICE’ campaign is a direct rebuke to this administration’s cynical attempt to weaponize religion and an affirmation of the American values we are fighting to uphold.”

There is much to celebrate in American history. This ad lifts up some of those faithful voices worth remembering, honoring, and emulating.

Other News of Note

“The best way to mark this year’s July 4 is twofold: First, we can lament all the ways this nation has fallen short of its founding ideals, including our current trajectory toward greater authoritarianism. Second, we should celebrate what the U.S. has gotten right, while recommitting ourselves to making those ideals real for everyone.” —Rev. Adam Russell Taylor in a Sojourners column.

ICE officers detained a Catholic nun who was walking to Sunday Mass in Texas, quickly releasing her after the incident sparked bipartisan outrage.

The U.S. is preparing to deport to Uganda (amid an Ebola outbreak) a 78-year-old retired Anglican priest in Colorado who came to the United States for asylum and is now ill after months in ICE detention.

Pope Leo declared a breakaway rightwing group schismatics and excommunicated them after the group appointed four bishops without papal approval.

Baptist News Global launched a new podcast, Bible Divas, featuring Angela N. Parker, Anna Sieges Beal, Jennifer Garcia Bashaw, and Cynthia Shafer-Elliott.

R.L. Stollar, a child liberation theologian and an abuse survivor and advocate, died by suicide this week. Stollar talked about his work and his book The Kingdom of Children on our Dangerous Dogma podcast in 2023:

Photo of the Week

Fans hold a “Pray for Venezuela” flag during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Massachusetts on June 29, 2026. (Martin Meissner/ Associated Press )

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