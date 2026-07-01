A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Rev. Angela Denker's avatar
Rev. Angela Denker
2d

Vance is so embarrassing.

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Brita M-K's avatar
Brita M-K
16h

Those are such weird things to base your entire religious conversion on... They'll probably find a way to make them into a God's Not Dead movie.

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