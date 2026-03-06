Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. We published a look at how Christian leaders responded to the United States and Israel’s new war against Iran and we announced a new podcast exploration into state bills purporting to mandate the posting of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Six days into our war in Iran, there’s little sign of it ending soon. There’s been lots of death and destruction — including at a girls’ elementary school we bombed — and it has only brought more chaos and uncertainty to the region. More than 1,000 civilians are believed to be dead in this war. And the United States is estimated to be spending nearly $1 billion a day on this war. Yes, that’s billion with a “b” every day.

Meanwhile, we’re told we don’t have enough money to provide health care subsidies to the working poor. We’re told we don’t have enough money to provide food for children who are hungry. We’re told we don’t have enough money to fully fund public education. We’re told we don’t have enough money to care for those who are unhoused and struggling with mental or physical disabilities. We’re told we don’t have enough money for anyone who isn’t already a millionaire or a billionaire.

But we have a spare billion dollars to blow up each day?

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had it right as he stood in the pulpit at the Riverside Church in New York City: “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”

Other News of Note

Rev. Adam Hamilton, the founding pastor of the largest United Methodist congregation, is considering running as an independent for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas.

Rev. Frederick Haynes, a Baptist pastor and civil rights activist in Dallas, won the Democratic primary for the U.S. House seat vacated by Rep. Jasmine Crockett (who is a member of his church). Crockett instead ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, losing to state lawmaker and recent Presbyterian seminary graduate James Talarico.

The president of Louisiana State University announced the school will follow a state law and post a highly edited version of the Ten Commandments in each classroom. The Alabama House Education Policy Committee this week passed its own bill mandating the posting of an edited version of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

A new Texas law required public school boards to vote by March 1 on whether or not they would create a time for students to pray and read the Bible. More than 98% of them voted against it. Similar legislation was passed this week at the committee level in the Alabama House.

A bill to require public school teachers to read Bible verses to students each day narrowly failed on a tie vote in the Idaho House Education Committee.

Liam Adams and Karissa Waddick of USA Today explored a “Freedom Truck.” A traveling museum that’s part of the “Freedom 250” initiative, they were created by groups pushing Christian Nationalism.

“Despite what the so-called Christian Nationalists will tell you, we don’t come from a common ancestry, a common heritage, a common religion, a common philosophy. … No. We are bound together by a set of values, the center of which is truth.” —Former FBI Director James Comey, speaking at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

There’s a viral story this week alleging a military commander excitedly told those under his command that the Iran war would “cause Armageddon” and the return of Jesus. But the claim is unsubstantiated and shouldn’t be trusted.

A new report documented that during four years of war, Russian forces have damaged at least 737 churches and other religious buildings. The largest group of those, at least 450, are Baptist churches. Russian forces have also killed at least 67 clergy members.

Hunter Williamson reported for Christianity Today on Syrian pastors who stayed and ministered during their nation’s civil war.

Photo of the Week

Pope Leo XIV visits the parish complex of the Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ on the outskirts of Rome on March 1, 2026. (Alessandra Tarantino/ Associated Press)

