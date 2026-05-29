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Top 5 at wordandway.org

Follow Us on Bluesky

by Jeremy Fuzy, Word&Way Digital Editor

This week, something remarkable happened in the world of religion and politics: the Fundamentalist-Modernist controversy that reshaped early 20th-century Protestantism fully reared its head again. This time, with two Lone Star State politicians serving as its figureheads.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday (May 26) for the Republican Senate nomination. Paxton, a Southern Baptist who is backed by President Donald Trump’s endorsement, has endured numerous controversies, from accusations of marital infidelity that caused his wife to file for divorce citing “biblical grounds,” to criminal charges that led his own party to impeach him.

Paxton will face Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in November. Talarico is a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) seminarian who is most widely known for being the guest on the defunct Late Show with Stephen Colbert whose interview Trump’s FCC Chairman Brendan Carr intimidated CBS into posting only on YouTube instead of airing over broadcast. Talarico used this moment in the national spotlight to denounce Christian Nationalism.

So now, the conflicts regularly simmering below the surface between the more fundamentalist wing of conservative evangelicals and the modernist strand of mainline Protestants seem like they will routinely bubble over into the news cycle throughout the election.

Perhaps theologian Diana Butler Bass put it best when she wrote on Bluesky: “Talarico v. Paxton is going to be a straight up religious argument between Christianity as a religion of love for neighbor and Christian authoritarianism. There’s not been a public theological contest like this since the Scopes Monkey trail.” What a time to be alive.

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Other News of Note

“We need hymns that refuse to baptize national arrogance. We need hymns that expose the idols of violence, greed, fear, and scarcity. We need hymns that widen our vision beyond tribe and border.” —Rev. Stephen M. Fearing, a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) pastor and hymnwriter, during a webinar on “Hymns That Resist Christian Nationalism.”

Union University, a Southern Baptist school in Tennessee, is partnering with the rightwing legal group Alliance Defending Freedom to try to start a sectarian public charter school. This follows other efforts, thus far unsuccessful, to create sectarian public charter schools.

Anna Claire Vollers of Stateline reported on the trend of megachurches starting their own colleges, often without traditional accreditation.

After the University of Missouri cut designated funding for a historic Black student group, a prominent Black Baptist church in Virginia announced it would provide the funding for the student organization.

Anthea Butler wrote for MSNBC about Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical on AI and the importance of him using the text to apologize for the Catholic Church’s participation in slavery.

UM News reported on how United Methodists in the Democratic Republic of Congo are responding to an Ebola outbreak.

Angela Youngman wrote for Religion Unplugged about cathedrals in the United Kingdom trying to cash in on the craft beer craze.

Photo of the Week

Rev. Erich Kussman, pastor of St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church in Trenton, New Jersey, prays with an ICE agent outside Delaney Hall detention during a protest against the transfer of detainees on May 26, 2026, in Newark (Andres Kudacki/ Associated Press )

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