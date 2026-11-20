Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. This week we (again) broke the news about controversial preacher Doug Wilson (again) preaching at the Pentagon, and we reported on new court filings in two different cases involving churches and the Department of Homeland Security.

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by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

In 2021, we launched a pop-up newsletter to unusual Advent devotionals. This experiment has become a regular and we’re excited for another round of Unsettling Advent to start on Nov. 29.

Each year, more than 20 writers craft reflections considering both our current world and the old Christmas stories. We’ve covered issues not usually found in Advent devotionals, but they’ve helped us and readers think more fully about Jesus’s birth and what it means to follow Jesus today. During the first five years, we covered:

2021: Advent in a time of death/COVID, racial injustices, and insurrection

2022: Advent in a time of war (in Ukraine), refugees, and (gun) violence

2023: Advent in a time of state executions, political anxieties, and bloodshed in Israel

2024: Advent in a time of rulers clinging to power, dangerous pregnancies, and violence in Lebanon

2025: Advent in a time of religious nationalism, starvation, and soldiers in the streets.

The devotionals have won multiple top awards from the Associated Church Press and Religion Communicators Council. And they led to a Lenten devotional book in 2023. We also hear from many readers each year who want to make sure we create another round.

As we’ve considered the unsettling news of this year and how it might help us reread the biblical stories in fresh and unsettling ways, we’ve chosen three new themes for this year’s devotionals:

Advent in a time of an imperial cult. Like in the time of Jesus’s birth, some rulers today want to put their image on coins, buildings, and pretty much everywhere.

Advent in a time of patriarchy. While we have made some progress, our society and churches are still far from embracing equality. Worse, some powerful figures now want to go backward to strip away rights from women and reestablish an even stricter form of patriarchy.

Advent in a time of government spying. One of the big (and troubling) stories we’ve been covering is the revelation that the Department of Homeland Security has been spying on churches. Two thousand years ago, the Magi turned down King Herod’s request to become his spies.

You can sign up for the free daily devotionals — which will land in your inbox beginning on Sunday, Nov. 29 — by visiting advent.wordandway.org and entering your email address. (If you signed up previously, you should still be on the list.) We don’t promise the daily devotions will be cheery, but we are sure they will challenge and inspire you during this holy season.

Other News of Note

Liam Adams reported for Sojourners on how Sen.-elect Adam Hamilton hopes to bring his role as a centrist in the United Methodist Church to the U.S. Senate.

As a result of the midterms, the number of members of Congress claiming no religious affiliation will grow from three to five.

Becca Andrews wrote for The Guardian about charismatic rhetoric concerning demons in churches and politics.

A Southern Baptist pastor has been convicted for helping plan and fund the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The Haitian American pastor, who previously led churches in Missouri and Florida before turning to various business ventures, wanted to be made the new president of Haiti.

“Misquoting the Bible becomes a really big generational problem. If all the work and care that goes into translating the Bible correctly just erodes because the translations become modified in a subtle way over a generation, then I feel like we’ve failed in our responsibility to steward this text.” —Bobby Gruenewald, the CEO of YouVersion (which runs the popular Bible App), as he criticized AI platforms for misquoting the Bible.

U.S. Catholic bishops are urging more guardrails for AI to protect the rights of workers and human dignity.

Mark Wingfield of Baptist News Global reported on how Texas Baptists voted to create their own confession of faith with an unusual approach.

Kelsey Kramer McGinnis wrote for Christianity Today about “how child sponsorships built modern Christian music.”

Archaeologists unearthed the original floor of a large medieval cathedral in northern Sudan.

Photo of the Week

Firefighters spray water to cool off the faithful during a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 16, 2026. (Rodrigo Abd/ Associated Press )

Thanks for reading!

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