Two weeks after Christian Nationalism and the Trump administration suffered significant losses in the midterm election results, an embattled member of Donald Trump’s Cabinet doubled down on pushing Christian Nationalism. On Tuesday (Nov. 17), Pete Hegseth, who likes to call himself “secretary of war,” welcomed controversial preacher Doug Wilson to preach for the second time during a monthly worship service at the Pentagon. A Christian Nationalist pastor in Idaho, self-described “paleo-Confederate,” and a patriarchal figure who wants to repeal the 19th Amendment (and who has a history of condoning sexual abuse), Wilson used his sermon to make the case for a Christian theocracy.

“You have perhaps been accused of wanting to bring in a theocracy, but again, not whether but which,” Wilson argued. “Every society has a god of the system. All societies have a theos, the Greek word for god. All societies have a theos. In Muslim societies, it is Allah. In Christian societies, it is the father of Jesus Christ. In secular societies, it is demos, the people. In confused and muddled societies, it is CNN. Excuse me. I would beg your pardon, but I’m not sorry.”

For Wilson, any other system — including one where the people are in charge — is unacceptable. And having defined all systems as a “theocracy,” he insisted his push for a Christian theocracy is not actually extreme.

Screengrab as Doug Wilson preaches during a worship service at the Pentagon on Nov. 17, 2026.

Wilson presented this idea of deciding which theocracy to implement as one of the key “navigational tools for these our tumultuous times.” He added that “all of us need to understand where we are” and “it is essential that we have a grasp of where we are going.” His other theses also worked to push for creating a sectarian society with rightwing Christian ideas codified in governance. This included his belief that God’s laws — at least as interpreted by Wilson — should establish the ethical and moral standards controlling the nation.

“Ethical standards are sourced from outside the world. They are not the product of human consensus. They are not ratified by any human court. God speaks, and that is sufficient,” Wilson insisted. “It is not whether we impose morality, but rather which morality we impose. … The only question is which morality is it. We are Christians, and so we do not want a demented morality.”

After talking about the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus, Wilson added, “There is no hope for America apart from this gospel.” He also complained that in the United States, “conservative Christians are not just rejected as being mistaken; we are routinely assaulted for being evil.”

Once considered a fringe far-right Christian figure, Wilson in recent years has found himself increasingly embraced by the broader evangelical world and the conservative political movement in the age of Donald Trump. The biggest evidence of his rise is that Hegseth is part of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches and invited Wilson to preach at the Pentagon in February and now again. Wilson’s CREC launched a church in Washington, D.C., last year that Hegseth often attends. That church’s pastor, Brooks Potteiger, has preached at the Pentagon four times.

During Tuesday’s service, Hegseth joined Wilson in attempting to baptize the nation and the U.S. military. To do so, he shared a Bible passage and a poem popular in evangelical circles.

First, Hegseth read from Matthew 8 — in the English Standard Version while holding his ESV Bible stamped with Crusader symbols that match his controversial tattoos — where a Roman military leader came to Jesus to plead for healing for a servant. Hegseth then suggested that everyone in leadership in the U.S. military needed to also have faith in Jesus.

“We have a crowd full of centurions here, a building full of them, formations full of them, who say ‘go’ and troops go, who say ‘come’ and troops come. But may we ultimately understand that it is faith and faith alone in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior that we ultimately submit to and rely upon even in those scenarios,” Hegseth argued.

Pete Hegseth holds his Bible that is stamped with Crusader imagery during a worship service at the Pentagon on Nov. 17, 2026.

Hegseth also read a poem about a person looking back over their life as represented by footprints in the sand. Most of the time there are two sets of footprints to suggest Jesus was walking alongside the now-deceased person. But when the person realized their toughest moments in life only had one set, the person accused Jesus of abandoning them in those times. The poem’s Jesus responded, “The times when you have seen only one set of footprints is when I carried you.” Hegseth said he and his wife talked about that “a couple of nights ago” as they reflected on all that was “going on in life, in our careers, in the world, in our country, in our families, at school.” He then argued that all members of the U.S. military similarly need to follow and serve Jesus.

“When I look out at this group, of what you are charged with, what you are responsible with, the men and women that you lead, and the decisions that you make, may that be a reminder for you today at every single echelon of who we serve, and ultimately that we may be tools in his hand to glorify him,” Hegseth said.

Similarly, the uniformed military member who opened Tuesday’s service in prayer asked God to help those in the Pentagon “remember that you go before us in every battle.” At the end of the service, Wilson led those gathered in saying the Lord’s Prayer and two uniformed military members with guitars led the singing of “Glorious Day,” “Victory in Jesus,” and the “Doxology.”

Military members lead singing during a worship service at the Pentagon on Nov. 17, 2026.

Impeachment Footprints

Hegseth did not specify which moments recently made him think of the poem about footprints, but since the midterm elections he has faced growing criticism and calls for his removal from office. Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly defeated an effort to impeach Hegseth. The Republican sponsor of the articles, outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, was the only member of his party to back it. And 11 Democrats missed the vote, which fell short of advancing by 8 votes. While Hegseth and his allies took to social media to celebrate the vote, it might be a short-lived respite with Democrats likely to push their own articles of impeachment after taking control of Congress in January.

With the impeachment vote in the news last week, some advocates for church-state separation offered their support for impeaching Hegseth. However, they emphasized points not included in Massie’s articles to highlight Hegseth’s violations of the First Amendment.

Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, president and CEO of Interfaith Alliance, said Hegseth had “shown utter contempt for constitutional boundaries between government and religion.” He specifically criticized Hegseth for pushing “a dangerous Crusader ideal” and for “using explicitly Christian Nationalist rhetoric and cherry-picked Bible verses to promote a ‘clash of civilization’ against his chosen enemies.”

“Throughout his tenure as secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth has embodied and weaponized a dangerous and unconstitutional, religious extremist agenda,” Raushenbush added. “Removing Pete Hegseth from office will send a powerful message: Our government must serve the U.S. Constitution and the entirety of the American people. Dangerous actions that seek to enshrine and enact any narrow religious worldview at home — and to perpetuate a doctrine of violent ‘holy war’ overseas — can and must be stopped.”

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks outside of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., about articles of impeachment he introduced against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Nov. 9, 2026. (Allison Robbert/ Associated Press )

The Freedom From Religion Foundation also urged the next Congress, which will be led by Democrats, to impeach Hegseth. The group highlighted several issues in their statement, including the elimination of religious affiliation codes for atheists and some minority faiths, using “official military communications to promote Christianity” with Bible passages, and “institutionalizing sectarian worship” through monthly worship services.

“Our service members swear an oath to defend the Constitution, not Christianity,” argued FFRF Co-President Dan Barker. “Hegseth has repeatedly demonstrated that he cannot separate his personal religious agenda from his public responsibilities. Our military deserves leadership that respects the Constitution and every American who serves under it. Congress must investigate these abuses and move forward with impeachment.”

Individuals inside the Pentagon are also criticizing Hegseth’s Christian Nationalism, specifically pointing to the monthly worship services. One former official who spoke with The Intercept earlier this month mentioned Hegseth’s violent prayer at the March service (which was first reported by A Public Witness) and called Hegseth’s violent theology an “abomination” and “an affront to the teachings of Jesus Christ.” And a current Army official told The Daily Beast last week that impeaching Hegseth would mean people would no longer feel obligated to attend such services. The official then quipped, “If we could hold a prayer meeting for him to be sent packing, most of us would be delighted to show up.”

Several Democratic members of Congress have pledged to make Hegseth the first impeachment target of the new congressional session. If they move forward, he could become only the third Cabinet member ever impeached. The first was the secretary of war during the Grant administration in 1876, who resigned amid the investigation into him taking kickbacks. But it remains to be seen if Hegseth will be the first one convicted by the Senate and removed from office.

In the meantime, Hegseth promises to continue holding monthly worship services, which so far have only included rightwing preachers. The next service will be the second Christmas one. At last December’s service, evangelist Franklin Graham gave a “Christmas” sermon in which he praised “a god of war” and used the Bible to justify genocide.

As a public witness,

Brian Kaylor

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