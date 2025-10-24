Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. This week, we published a review of a new book by Matthew Boedy and remarks by Brian Kaylor during a No Kings rally.

Top 5 at wordandway.org

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

I spent much of this week in Kearney, Nebraska, with hundreds of United Methodist clergy from across Nebraska and Kansas. They invited me to lead several sessions on Christian Nationalism. So we discussed what Christian Nationalism is, how mainline Protestants have advanced it, how it distorts the Bible, and what we can do in response.

During the annual conference of the Great Plains United Methodist Conference in June, they passed a resolution opposing Christian Nationalism that also committed the conference to providing education for clergy and others. It’s great to see a denominational group not just offering a much-needed word of condemnation but also working to offer practical insights and resources for clergy and congregations on how to address the dangers of Christian Nationalism and how to offer an alterative witness about what it means to follow Jesus.

Starting a conversation about Christian Nationalism can look really different depending on one’s context, like in urban versus rural churches or in mostly White communities versus those with large immigrant populations. However, we can all still work to challenge Christian Nationalist distortions of our faith. I hope we will not run away from such difficult conversations but instead lean in and address what I see as the greatest threat to democracy and the Christian witness in America.

Other News of Note

Josina Guess of Sojourners spoke with Rev. David Black, a Presbyterian pastor who was shot in the head with a pepper ball while praying during a peaceful protest outside an ICE facility in Illinois.

Rev. Kristin Loeks Jackson wrote for Anabaptist World about participating as a Mennonite minister in a prayer vigil outside an ICE facility in Illinois.

Several Catholic groups organized vigils across the country this week at ICE offices as “a national day of public witness for our immigrant brothers and sisters.”

A banner with a rainbow and the words “All Are Welcome” was vandalized on the lawn of a United Methodist church in Overland Park, Kansas.

Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas cited Ephesians 6:12 to attack transgender people, though he struggled with the argument.

“Christian Nationalism is nothing short of a weapon of mass destruction against core values of the gospel.” —Rev. Susan Russell of All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena, California, during an NPR report by Jason DeRose on Christians countering Christian Nationalism.

Nearly 500 years after the Church of England split from the Catholic Church, King Charles III of England joined Pope Leo XIV for a prayer service in the Sistine Chapel.

Obit: Phyllis Trible, who studied the Bible through feminist lens.

Obit: Morris Chapman, longtime Southern Baptist leader.

Mark Wingfield of Baptist News Global wrote about Manhattan churches working to use their buildings in creative ways.

A new art show in Los Angeles features Confederate statues that were knocked down in recent years, including one that was melted and remolded.

Brian Kaylor appeared on The Jim Wallis Podcast to talk about The Bible According to Christian Nationalists:

Photo of the Week

Susan Rohde prays outside an ICE processing facility for those who are detained in the Chicago suburb of Broadview, Illinois, on Oct. 21, 2025. (Nam Y. Huh/ Associated Press )

