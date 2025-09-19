Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. In addition to a report on a conference advocating for religious liberty in public schools that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a look at a new bill from Sen. Josh Hawley.

Support our journalism ministry by upgrading to a paid e-newsletter subscription today!

Top 5 at wordandway.org

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

In response to the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk, we’ve seen some conservative Christians respond by wanting to cancel reporters, late night comics, and even the words of Jesus.

A far-right politician in the United Kingdom who also works for the UK branch of Kirk’s Turning Point organization, argued at a rally, “We’re under no illusion. Meek and mild, turn the other cheek is over. Each and every one of you should be radicalized by what has happened!” And the crowd responded by shouting, “Christ is king! Christ is king!” It’s really odd to shout “Christ is king” to affirm someone literally arguing against a key teaching of Christ.

Sadly, that’s not a new response. In my forthcoming book, The Bible According to Christian Nationalists, I have a chapter on efforts to rewrite Scripture to justify political agendas. One of the main examples I give is the effort to dismiss the teaching about “turn the other cheek” (with Kirk included among the various voices). Rather than seriously wrestling with Jesus’s words, some find it more convenient to just chuck the teaching.

I’ll admit that following Jesus is easier said than done. His teaching to “turn the other cheek” can be particularly annoying. But it wasn’t meant to be an easy path. You don’t need to turn the other cheek if no one is striking you. It’s only when it’s difficult that that teaching even applies.

Follow Us on Bluesky

Other News of Note

Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas said that “if Charlie Kirk lived in the biblical times, he’d have been the 13th disciple.” Apparently, the congressman wants to cancel Matthias!

Jarvis DeBerry of MSNBC wrote about the divergent Christian responses to Charlie Kirk’s legacy.

Kayla Guo of the Texas Tribune profiled the progressive Christian faith of Texas state Rep. James Talarico as he launches a bid for the U.S. Senate.

Anglican bishops criticized the racism and anti-immigrant messages at a far-right rally in London that also included lots of Christian symbols and messages.

Angela Denker and Robert P. Jones warned about Christian Nationalism during an event in Madison, Wisconsin.

“We need to combat authoritarianism because we don’t want our faith compromised by a theocratic authoritarian.” —Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush of Interfaith Alliance during a summit against Christian Nationalism in Boise, Idaho.

Presbyterians in Maryland created a Reparative Justice Fund as a way of responding to the legacy of slavery and racism.

A new limited-episode podcast series from Baptist News Global tells stories of survivors of sexual abuse at Kanakuk Kamps, a Christian camp based in Branson, Missouri. The first two episodes of Non-Disclosure are out.

Jenna Barnett of Sojourners spoke with clinical geropsychologist Benjamin Mast about how churches can minister to — and learn from — people with dementia.

Michelle Boorstein of the Washington Post wrote about how chaplains and ministers are helping people grieve and think about spiritual beliefs after the death of a pet.

Photo of the Week

An image of Pope Francis made by drones hovering over the basilica in St. Peter’s Square during a concert at the Vatican on Sept. 13, 2025. (Gregorio Borgia/ Associated Press )

Thanks for reading!