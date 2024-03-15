Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. In addition to a look at sexual abuse scandals in Southern Baptist life that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received an analysis of a new campaign ad by Sen. Josh Hawley.

This week: David Fitch on Reckoning with Power

Brian Kaylor appeared on Disarming Leviathan with host Caleb Campbell to talk about Christian Nationalism and Baptizing America.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

On Wednesday (March 13), the United Methodist Church Council of Bishops called for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza. The statement particularly noted a recent Israeli attack on people “as they sought food from an aid truck.”

“We believe that the current military strategy of the Israeli government, supported by U.S. weapons transfers and aid, will only lead to the destruction of the entire Gaza Strip, an unconscionable death toll that grows daily, the perpetuation of one of the world’s longest conflicts, and the proliferation of increased enmity between Israelis and Palestinians, which has historically led to an increase in the militarization on both sides,” the bishops added. “There is no peace to be found in this strategy.”

This is significant as the UMC has been the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States (although one-quarter of the UMC congregations in the U.S. recently left the denomination over LGBTQ+ disagreements). This makes the UMC the largest denomination to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, joining Black bodies like the Progressive National Baptist Convention and the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Meanwhile, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, continues to justify the Israeli military actions in Gaza as a “just war.” But with more than 31,000 people killed (including more than 12,000 children) in five months, this war cannot be called just. We need more faith leaders to speak out against the genocide and to use that word (which the Methodist bishops failed to do).

“It’s possible that more Americans visited Haiti as missionaries than any other country in the history of the world — and the country has never been in worse shape. … It’s important to look hard at the unintended consequences of our well-intentioned efforts. —Warren Cole Smith of MinistryWatch reflecting on short-term missions in light of the unrest in Haiti.

A pastor in Connecticut is being criticized by local officials after he created his own armed patrol “to keep the streets clean.”

Amy Frykhold wrote for Christian Century about a two-decade dialogue effort between Mennonite scholars from North America and Shi’a scholars from Iran.

With a new church in the ancient city of Ur, officials in Iraq hope it will attract Christian pilgrims.

A woman passes by obituary photos of the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte at St. Nedelya church in Sofia, Bulgaria, on March 14, 2024. National mourning was declared by the Bulgarian government to honor the memory of His Holiness the Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia Neophyte who died at the age of 78 on March 13. (Valentina Petrova/ Associated Press )

