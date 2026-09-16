A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Rev. Angela Denker's avatar
Rev. Angela Denker
11h

I definitely noticed Christian Nationalist undertones in the clips I saw from that show. I didn’t share them bc I didn’t want to give them clicks, but it was very evident. Terrible to see the downfall of such a storied news show.

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