Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. We examined a controversial execution stopped at the last minute in Alabama and reported on the latest government worship service at the Department of Labor.

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Dangerous Dogma

This week’s episode features a conversation between Brian Kaylor, Angela Denker, and Beau Underwood about the Iran war, Christian opposition to the war, and viral claims of military leaders claiming this will bring “Armageddon.” It also includes consideration of faith being invoked in politics by James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas. Listen to the audio version here (or wherever you listen to podcasts) or watch the video version here.

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by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

A number of conservative commentators and politicians attacked New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani this week for hosting a Ramadan iftar dinner inside City Hall. Many comments were Islamophobic as his critics tried to connect the peaceful religious ceremony with the 9-11 attacks. But in addition to religious bigotry, the criticism also showed how Christian Nationalists don’t want religious liberty for all.

The same day Mamdani hosted the iftar, the Department of Labor held a sectarian Christian worship service and the White House Faith Office hosted Christian pastors to worship inside the White House. But the Christian Nationalists attacking Mamdani didn’t complain about those Christian services. Rather than being concerned about uniting religion and state, they want to ban the Islamic faith while using government power and resources to promote their brand of Christianity.

This all shows why I don’t think government leaders should lead religious services in government buildings. I’d prefer for the Pentagon and Department of Labor to stop hosting monthly Christian worship services. I’d like Trumpian Christians to stop thinking they’re having an extra special worship time because they’re singing in Caesar’s palace. And I’d prefer for mayors of any faith not to turn their city halls into a worship gathering.

Other News of Note

“For more than half a century now, conservative White evangelicals have been producing their own versions of the American past. … These alternative histories depict the founding as uniquely Christian.” —Kristin Kobes Du Mez in a USA Today article on the Christian Nationalist slant about U.S. history in the White House’s materials for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Daniel Silliman of The Roys Report reported on a businessman suing Christian Nationalist worship leader Sean Feucht, complaining that a donation was misused to buy personal property.

A United Methodist pastor in Missouri is under denominational investigation after news broke that she worked for Jeffrey Epstein, first as an administrative assistant in 2018 and then as a temporary property manager of his private island in 2019.

As Israel strikes southern Lebanon, Christians in the area are debating whether they should stay or flee to a different part of Lebanon.

Photo of the Week

A displaced migrant boy who among many others fled Israeli strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon sleeps inside a room at Saint Joseph Church in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 11, 2026. (Hussein Malla/ Associated Press )

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