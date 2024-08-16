Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. This week at A Public Witness, paid subscribers received a look at controversies over people tweeting Bible verses, while all subscribers received an analysis of Lutheran politicians in Congress.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

During Holy Week in March, former President Donald Trump released a video encouraging people to buy the “God Bless the U.S.A. Bible.” With an American flag on the cover, the Bible includes nationalistic documents like the U.S. Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance, and lyrics to Lee Greenwood’s patriotic anthem “God Bless the U.S.A.” Of course, Trump wasn’t doing it because he loves the Bible. As the website for the $60 not-so-good book explained, Trump was being paid by Greenwood’s company.

Now we know how much: $300,000.

That figure showed up in the new financial disclosure Trump had to file because he’s running for federal office. That’s quite a bit for a video hawking a Bible. Trump might want one to pick up a Bible for himself (though preferably not Greenwood’s inappropriate one).

“Truly I tell you, it is hard for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of heaven,” Jesus warned in Matthew 19. “Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”

Imagine how much stronger Jesus would rebuke someone for getting rich from selling his good news to the poor.

“It’s important to remember what happened to Benjamin Thomas. But it’s equally important to remember the compassionate and courageous people who showed up to protect him, to memorialize him, and then to protest in his name.” —Rachel Laser, president & CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, during an event marking the 125th anniversary of the lynching of a Black teenager falsely accused of assault.

A United Methodist church in Washington, D.C., will remove a 1966 plaque dedicating a stained-glass window to then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. The congregation has been wrestling with its past praise of Hoover and his White Christian Nationalism.

The practice of prayer before local government meetings in a Louisiana parish has sparked criticism and controversy.

The Presbyterian News Service reported on Baptizing America, with comments from Brian Kaylor.

Diana Butler Bass wrote at her Substack newsletter The Cottage about why the media needs to consider Christians other than just evangelicals:

Workers on Aug. 12, 2024, tear down the building of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman killed more than two dozen worshipers in 2017. The families of some victims had tried to block the demolition. (Eric Gay/ Associated Press )

