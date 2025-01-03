Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. This week at A Public Witness, we published a reflection on Jimmy Carter, a collection of tributes to Carter, and a piece about using our voices in this new year.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Happy 10th day of Christmas! The famed 12 days will end on Sunday, with Monday then marking Epiphany. That occasion most commonly involves reflecting on the story of the Magi in Matthew’s narrative of Jesus’s birth. Thus, Jan. 6 is also known as “Three Kings’ Day.” But, of course, in the U.S. it’s now also the anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The contrast between that day and the holy day of Epiphany is indeed quite stark.

This year, that anniversary will feel different. Many of those who encouraged and even participated in the insurrection are preparing for official roles in the incoming administration. Like Missouri politician and religious-political activist Ed Martin, who helped lead “Stop the Steal” efforts like the so-called “Jericho Marches” in Washington, D.C., ahead of the insurrection. President-elect Donald Trump picked Martin to be chief of staff at the influential Office of Management and Budget, which Trump nominated Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to lead.

While some efforts were made to bring justice after the insurrection, the process generally moved too slowly — enabling Trump to avoid trial for his behavior four years ago. Instead, the insurrectionists are now being rewarded. Some of the fake electors who tried to help Trump overturn the 2020 election got to vote for him as real electors this time. And Trump has promised to pardon those convicted for their actions on Jan. 6, which would include several pastors.

Through it all, though, the witness of the Magi remains. Will we be complicit or will we go home by another way?

( learn more from Pew Research Center; additionally, see previous A Public Witness reports for deeper analysis of Methodists in Congress and Lutherans in Congress)

Other News of Note

Michelle Boorstein of the Washington Post profiled a Disciples of Christ church in California struggling to keep political diversity in the congregation while also prophetically addressing critical issues.

Katie Glueck of the New York Times reported on Democratic politicians urging their party to talk about religion more.

New York Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who hosted Donald Trump at an event during the campaign, praised the president-elect as one who “takes his Christian faith seriously.”

John Allen of Crux wrote about the potential problems with Trump’s choice for Vatican envoy since the Catholic activist has been critical of Pope Francis.

Daniel Desrochers of the Kansas City Star reported on a communications consultant for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri who has lauded the Confederacy and pushed for Christian Nationalism.

“These are the places where the scent of our ancestors still lingers.” —Lebanese photographer Kamel Jaber in an NPR report on damage by Israeli airstrikes to heritage sites and churches in Lebanon.

Anabaptist World reported on churches that held “Longest Night for Gaza” vigils.

ABC News reported on churches trying new strategies to stay open amid dwindling attendance.

A popular TikTok account is retelling Bible stories in Gen Z slang, but pastors and Bible scholars are divided in reactions to it.

Indian Christians release balloons to celebrate the New Year after offering prayers at a church in Ahmedabad, India, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Ajit Solanki/ Associated Press )

