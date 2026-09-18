Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. This week we published a look at Pete Hegseth’s 9/11 observance theology, an interview with Kristin Kobes Du Mez about her new book, and a report on the latest Pentagon worship service.

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by Jeremy Fuzy, Word&Way Digital Editor

One of the biggest stories of the week involved musicians Ed Sheeran and Macklemore giving center stage to the tension between politics and entertainment. Macklemore was removed as the opener on Sheeran’s U.S. stadium tour for making pro-Palestinian, anti-genocide comments — which then led the various other supporting acts to drop out in solidarity with Macklemore and Palestine.

Sheeran’s general approach exemplifies a desire to be viewed as apolitical. But this all came about when he caved to the demands of billionaire venue owner Robert Kraft. And given that Sheeran has publicly stood with the people of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, what his stance really seems to represent is an aversion to controversy. So much for that.

“I am not complicit,” Sheeran wrote in a statement defending his actions. “I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean that I don’t care. Nor does it mean that I don’t support causes in my own, personal way.”

This saga demonstrates that in situations such as these, neutrality rings hollow. Those with the least amount of power — the supporting acts giving up financial and professional opportunities in favor of solidarity — have had to exhibit the greatest measure of moral courage. But as Christians, we embrace an upside-down kingdom where the opener will be the headliner, and the headliner will be the opener.

Other News of Note

Brian Kaylor wrote for MS NOW about the Missouri gerrymandering mess and how it was sparked by an effort to force out a Black United Methodist minister.

A campaign rally for the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in North Carolina opened with prayer by a pastor. But controversy erupted after it emerged that the pastor is a registered sex offender who twice went to prison for convictions involving children.

Rev. Jennifer Butler wrote for The Hill about why mainline Protestants matter more in the midterm elections than evangelicals. That’s also been the case in recent presidential elections, though media coverage has still emphasized White evangelicals more.

Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty is supporting a Jewish man in Ohio who was denied the ability to host a prayer meeting in his own home.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants to end the law that prevents a Catholic prime minister, like himself, from advising the King on appointments for the Church of England. Other non-Anglicans are allowed to advise — even a previous Hindu prime minister.

“The people of Resurrection — whether intentionally or not — are really the ones being criticized in these attacks. That is inappropriate and unfair. What I see is a congregation that is showing God’s love by showing compassion to the less fortunate and by welcoming people from all walks of life.” —Bishop David Wilson of the Great Plains United Methodist Conference responding to political campaign attacks (including by Vice President J.D. Vance) on the church of Rev. Adam Hamilton, who is running as the Democratic nominee in Kansas for the U.S. Senate.

An armed police officer entered a Quaker center in Philadelphia while an anti-ICE meeting was occurring. A Mennonite pastor volunteering at the meeting’s sign-in desk escorted the officer out, but then that officer and another stayed and surveilled the building for three hours. This incident follows recent revelations that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretly spied on multiple churches.

16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, marked the 63rd anniversary of a Ku Klux Klan bombing by opening a new visitors center aimed at educating people about one of the most horrific events of the Civil Rights Movement and urging a recommitment to continue the struggle for justice.

President Donald Trump has nominated Cissie Graham Lynch, the granddaughter and daughter of evangelists Billy and Franklin Graham, respectively, to serve as the next U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom.

Harvest Prude reported for Christianity Today about how a White House idea of paying stay-at-home parents is even sparking criticism from some conservative Christians.

Photo of the Week

Native American imagery is displayed at the St. Stephens Indian Mission Catholic church in Arapahoe, Wyo., on Sep 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

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